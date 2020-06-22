Veteran cable exec Josh Barstow promoted to Chief Revenue Officer at OpenVault

Hoboken, NJ; June 22, 2020 – Veteran cable telecommunications executive Josh Barstow has been promoted to the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer at OpenVault, the global provider of technology solutions and industry analytics for broadband operators announced today.

Barstow will leverage more than 20 years of experience in the telecommunications sector to grow OpenVault’s global expansion, drive channel strategy and manage sales efforts and resources. A longtime executive with MetroCast Communications, Barstow most recently had been executive vice president of corporate strategy and business development for OpenVault.

OpenVault is a leading source of insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. Its cloud-based solutions are offered through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model and generate actionable data that can be used to anticipate residential and business broadband trends.

“As the global demand for our broadband solutions continues to grow it is imperative that we have someone with Josh’s leadership abilities driving our revenue growth strategies,” said Mark Trudeau, CEO and founder of OpenVault. “Josh’s vast industry experience and his deep technology expertise will be invaluable as OpenVault customers make the long-term adjustments needed to meet growing consumer and business demand for broadband services.”

Prior to joining OpenVault, Barstow served as vice president of advanced services for MetroCast Communications with a specific discipline in the business of broadband services and technology. He held P&L and oversight responsibility for MetroCast’s advanced services business, which included commercial and residential voice and broadband products.

“Cable broadband was the connective tissue that kept families as well as business, educational and cultural institutions together during the pandemic,” said Barstow. “Operators’ future successes will hinge on how well they adapt to the new usage trends that emerged over the last several months, including significant growth in peak hour and upstream consumption.”

As one of the industry’s top broadband analytics and solution providers, OpenVault offers services and products that are designed to help operators not only more effectively manage their networks, but actually optimize the revenue opportunities that data growth presents.