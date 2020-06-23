Viaccess-Orca and Smart AdServer to Share Targeted TV Advertising Strategies Through Webinar

PARIS — June 23, 2020 — Viaccess-Orca (VO), a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, and Smart AdServer, the fully transparent and vertically integrated ad tech platform specialized in premium video monetization, announced a webinar on "The 5 steps to best-in-class targeted TV advertising." The webinar will present attendees with impactful strategies on leveraging the recent, unprecedented viewing peaks in video consumption to boost monetization opportunities and increase revenues.

The event will be hosted by Videonet magazine on Wednesday, July 1, at 3 p.m. BST. Moderated by Editor-in-Chief John Moulding, the webinar speakers will include Dror Mangel, Senior Product Manager, AI and Data Solutions, at Viaccess-Orca and Gerald Sauvageon, Senior Vice President of Sales, Video/Addressable TV, at Smart AdServer.

The webinar will provide a comprehensive review of the current market trends, relevant opportunities, and available Targeted TV advertising solutions. The challenges of Targeted TV advertising will be explored as well as strategies for supporting local, global, and online advertisers to meet multichannel demand and support efficient, scalable delivery everywhere.

"First-party user data can lead to valuable insights, increasing viewer engagement and helping operators create highly profitable Targeted audience segmentation," said Dror Mangel, Senior Product Manager, AI and Data Solutions at Viaccess-Orca. "Yet, delivering a premium-quality viewing experience for Targeted TV ads and assuring agile compliance with privacy-related legislation are challenges. During this webinar, I'll share effective strategies on how broadcasters and operators can overcome these challenges to succeed in the Targeted TV advertising environment."

"As viewing numbers surge to all-time highs during the COVID-19 health crisis, increased video consumption is wearing down operator resources. The media industry needs a way to generate new revenue, and advertisers have more appetite to spend more on precise targeting," said Gerald Sauvageon, Senior Vice President of Sales, Video/Addressable TV, at Smart AdServer. "As premium video delivery over OTT and set-top box are the strongest ways for advertisers to connect with consumers, Targeted TV advertising represents a significant opportunity for operators and broadcasters to create this new revenue stream while enhancing the viewers' engagement. The right way to achieve it is by ensuring a premium TV experience and by maintaining viewers' trust, which will be discussed in more detail through this webinar."

VO and Smart AdServer bring a wealth of expertise to the topic of Targeted TV advertising. Last year, the companies introduced an end-to-end, Targeted TV advertising solution that allows the creation of granular audience segments leveraging VO's AI-enriched TV data management capabilities and the activation of these segments on Smart's advertising platform, combined with unified end-to-end distribution to any screen and service.

Attendees can register for the webinar by clicking here.

