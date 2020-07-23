Viaccess-Orca Rolls Out 5G-Compatible VR Player With Successful Deployment by PCCW Media

Viaccess-Orca's Secure Video Player Ensures Flawless 360-Degree Video Experiences Over 5G Networks

PARIS — July 23, 2020 — Viaccess-Orca (VO), a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, announced today that its secure video player, validated by studios for multi-device content protection, supports the delivery of virtual reality (VR) and 8K video over 5G networks. The player offers seamless integration with third-party systems to enable flawless 360-degree video experiences, from the point of capture to distribution. It has been successfully deployed by PCCW Media, a leading, fully integrated multimedia and entertainment company headquartered in Hong Kong, for its new VR content.

"Consumers today demand creative and immersive television experiences; VR is a chance for service providers to raise the bar on innovation. Until now the industry lacked a player capable of delivering extraordinary video resolution and content protection," said Philippe Lasry, EVP Solutions Marketing, at Viaccess-Orca. "VO is leading the VR transformation and enabling service providers to explore the opportunities of 5G networks by establishing the pillars needed to deliver video streaming services in a whole new dimension."

Ms. Belinda Chan, Head of Technology, PCCW Media, said, "VO's secure video player is a critical component in enabling our new immersive VR experiences, ensuring robust content protection."

VO's Secure Player supports HLS, MSS, DASH, and CMAF formats to ensure a superior quality of experience for VR viewers. Providing integration with major DRMs including Microsoft PlayReady®, VO's proprietary DRM, Google Widevine®, and Apple FairPlay®, the secure video player ensures compliance with content owners' security requirements.

More information about VO's secure video player for VR applications is available at https://www.viaccess-orca.com/virtual-reality-solutions.

About Viaccess-Orca

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, end-to-end, modular solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.

Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group and the company's solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers.

For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.

