Video Europe Goes Back to its Roots

LONDON – [Tuesday 30th June 2020] – Video Europe, leading digital cinema, broadcast and edit hire company has announced an operational restructure to streamline their business proposition.

In a strategic move decided in January and prior to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, the company is to return to their original and core business offering of equipment rental to the film and television industry. As part of the process, Video Europe is officially exiting the outside broadcast and flypack services market and is selling their OB trucks. The restructure will enable the company to refocus on three business channels: digital cinema, edit equipment rental and broadcast hire. No staff will be lost.

Steve Green, MD of Video Europe is positive that the strategic move will be of great benefit to the client. He said: “By removing ourselves from the OB industry we’ll be going back to our roots and concentrating solely on equipment rental. This will stop any market confusion and, for the client, will eliminate any potential conflict of interest.”

In February, Video Europe launched Los Angeles business Camera One, focusing on the B2B digital cinema rental market, while the strategic partnership announced last week with rental house MCR ensures the broadcast equipment hire offering to the sports, live events and entertainment industries is substantially enlarged, more efficient and improved. The streamlining of those two business channels enhances Video Europe’s camera equipment hire service, which was initially provided when the company originally opened its doors in 1973.

Matt Marner, Director at Video Europe said: “Streamlining our business proposition to focus on equipment rental across the film and digital cinema, broadcast and edit hire markets makes total sense. With a stripped back service offering, Video Europe’s clients can get the best equipment without any confusion or blurred lines affecting our service.”

OB truck sale enquiries should be forwarded to Steve Green at steveg@videoeurope.co.uk.