Vionlabs launches Emotional Fingerprint API to provide media companies with powerful AI driven decision making

Stockholm, Sweden, 24 March 2020 – Vionlabs announces the launch of Emotional Fingerprint API, a cloud-based solution that enables media companies to make better decisions based on deep AI generated video data and insights. The cloud-based solution is easily integrated with existing workflows throughout the entire video acquisition, production and distribution chain. Emotional Fingerprint API provides a significant advantage in areas such as determining acquisition and production strategies, personalized UI and video recommendations, as well as enabling intriguing opportunities in advertising.

Emotional Fingerprint API provides deeper analysis and data by measuring thousands of factors throughout the duration of the video, including colors, pace, audio, object recognition and many more variables to produce an AI-derived fingerprint timeline, frame-by-frame, that represents the emotional structure of content that the industry needs to empower its decision making.

“By providing powerful video data and insight as a service we’re making it so much easier for media organisations to utilize the deepest video knowledge presently available,” says Marcus Bergström, CEO, Vionlabs. “Our first solution Content Analysis Platform solves the important issue of content recommendation and personalization. However, we also want to open up the possibility to provide great data and insights, without deciding where and how media companies should apply it. With the launch of our cloud-based Emotional Fingerprint API, our customers can deploy our data and insights with their existing recommendation and personalization workflows, but importantly can now apply it in any and every part of their business that can be helped by the deepest understanding of video content at scale.”

The Vionlabs solution set is:

Content Analysis Platform which uses AI and deep learning and combines this video analysis with a viewer’s detailed watch history to provide industry leading content discovery services to operators through a cloud-based SaaS model. It enables operators to cut down the time consumers spend looking for content, reduce churn and improve key business metrics. The solution is designed for linear TV, catch-up, streaming, all flavours of VoD and is made available to video operators through a cloud-based SaaS model.

Emotional Fingerprint API is deployed through a Data as a Service model to enable media companies to make better decisions based on deep AI generated video data and insights, including the emotional content of video. The cloud-based solution is easily integrated with existing workflows throughout the entire video acquisition, production and distribution chain. Emotional Fingerprint API provides a significant advantage in areas such as determining acquisition and production strategies, personalized UI and video recommendations, as well as enabling intriguing opportunities in advertising.