Virtue Face Its Strongest Challenge On Cine Mexicano this March

Cine Mexicano, the country’s top-rated Spanish-language movie channel offering an extensive library of action, drama, comedy, rancheras, thrillers and more announces the network premieres of four action films in which virtue and morality are challenged when war, brutality, and violence have taken over the lives of its characters. Watch this month on Cine Mexicano to find out if good wins out.
Author:
Publish date:

West Palm Beach, FL – March 2, 2020Cine Mexicano, the country’s top-rated Spanish-language movie channel offering an extensive library of action, drama, comedy, rancheras, thrillers and more announces the network premieres of four action films in which virtue and morality are challenged when war, brutality, and violence have taken over the lives of its characters. Watch this month on Cine Mexicano to find out if good wins out.

03/04 – 00:00 p.m. ET

A prominent politician is targeted by the nation’s most powerful gangster. A relentless operation to bring the criminals to justice and end the wave of bloody violence. The film is directed by Javier Cruz. Starring Carlos de la Mora, Benito Luna, Manuel Ortega, and Chepe Jiménez.

Pueblos sin ley

03/11 – 00:00 p.m. ET

The tranquility of a square strategically located within the city becomes the site of a bloody battle between powerful criminal gangs -- a violence without truce in a city where criminals scoff at the law. The film is directed by Carlos de la Mora. Starring Carlos de la Mora, Ana Jimenez, Pedro Cerrillo, and Bonifacio Jaimez.

En la vida real
03/18 – 00:00 p.m. ET

Valente crosses the border into California with the hope of making his dream comes true: triumph in the music field. With the help of his boss he gets onto the popular television show Carlitos and his Stars, where one of the producers will take advantage of his modesty. The film is directed by Javier Cruz. Starring Valente Rojas, Victor Estrada, Alfredo Gutierrez, and Carlos de la Mora

La cueva del Diablo

03/25 – 00:00 p.m. ET

Everyone who enters the cave, according to the legend, is never seen again. Some attribute it to murderers who hide inside, others to paranormal phenomena. The place is part of the 200 caves that have been detected in the mountain called Estrella (Star) in Iztapalapa near Mexico City. The film is directed by Julio Cesar Estrada. Starring Raúl Morales Izquierdo, Gabriela Montiel, and Francisco Peralta.

Cine Mexicano is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc. and is carried nationwide across all major network operators.

For more information, please visit: Cine Mexicano.com.

Media Contact:

Jesús Piñango

Senior Director of News

561-249-5228

jesus@olympusat.com

Related

PR Feed

Human Ambition takes the Action on Cine Mexicano January Movies

Cine Mexicano, the country’s top-rated Spanish-language movie channel offering an extensive library of fan-favorite titles including adrenaline packed action, drama, comedy, rancheras, thrillers and commercial-free contemporary Mexican movies announces the network premieres of four action-packed stories

La Derrota_HD_S_MLDERR2_Master.00_22_36_01.Still007
PR Feed

Crime Wave Sweeps Over Cine Mexicano with Tales of Revenge in August

Olympusat, Inc., the TV and media industry leader specializing in Spanish-language TV networks, announces the network premieres of four action-packed crime dramas during the month of August on Cine Mexicano, the country’s top-rated Spanish-language movie channel featuring commercial-free programming that includes Mexican rancheras, comedies and action films.

La Venganza de los Mendoza_Still005
PR Feed

Cine Mexicano Announces New Adrenaline-Packed Premieres

To celebrate another successful year offering the very best Mexican entertainment, Cine Mexicano, the country’s top-rated Spanish-language movie network featuring contemporary and commercial-free programming including rancheras, comedies, drama and action, wraps up the year with network premiere of two action-packed films La Venganza de los Mendoza and Gente Violenta 4.

Pedro y Pablo_Still0013
PR Feed

Cine Mexicano Kicks Off January with Race of Death Forbidden Love Story

Cine Mexicano starts 2019 with a bang, debuting a diverse menu of action, crime, drama and romantic films directed by renown directors Alfonso Ortiz Lara and Rodolfo Rodriguez. These high-quality releases solidify Cine Mexicano as the country’s prime Spanish-language movie network. Our mission: showcasing contemporary and commercial-free programming, including rancheras, comedies and action dramas.

Sinfonia Sublime Still 5
PR Feed

Cine Mexicano Estrena Películas de Fama y Corrupción con Flavio Peniche

Cine Mexicano, el canal de mayor audiencia de películas en español sin cortes comerciales, que incluye acción, drama, comedias y rancheras, estrena en marzo dos películas protagonizadas por el actor mexicano Flavio Peniche, cuya carrera se extiende por casi 30 años, recientemente apareció en las telenovelas Señora Acero, Enemigo Íntimo y La Querida del Centauro.