Viz One and Viz Story integrate nimble editing with raw production power to create stories faster, easier, better

Vizrt, the world’s leading provider of software-defined visual storytelling tools (#SDVS) for media content creators, today announced the release and integration of Viz One 7 and Viz Story 2. This combination empowers creatives by making media editing a fully seamless part of their complete live production workflow.

By combining browser-based editing and publishing with a full-fledged metadata back end, journalists in the field and editors in any location can work together to edit, publish, and re-edit both urgent and complex stories for air with greater speed, ease, and quality. With minimal training, any user can edit from a browser with full access to stored files, stories, graphics, and metadata. Conversely, a story created in the field can be picked up again in the broadcast center for further refinement, versioning, or even complete re-editing for a different platform with full flexibility using non burned-in graphics and concurrent editing tools.

“Our customers live in a world of increased expectations of speed, quality storytelling, and monetization of content. Making media accessible anywhere to create efficient workflows is our biggest task. The combined power of Viz One 7 and Viz Story 2 gives our customers an easy to use solution to edit audio, video, and graphics so they can streamline content production across different platforms in different aspect ratios without compromising very high-quality standards,” said Daniel Nergard, president of Vizrt Global.

Viz One 7

Viz One is a premium production workflow management platform that makes collaboration easy for editorial teams needing to find content fast and create stories quickly. Today’s Viz One 7 release enables video editing by integrating Viz Story 2 to compliment ingest, graphics, content aggregation, logging, metadata association, and multi-destination publishing capabilities.

Viz Story 2

Viz Story is the premier browser-based video editing and multi-platform publishing tool that transforms how digital media houses and broadcasters edit and distribute news programs and video content. With only one single installation point, collaborative video and audio editing capabilities are expanded and content can be delivered from any location without expert skills due to Viz One integration. Today’s Viz Story 2 release also enables content creators to search for and access assets using metadata, to choose whether to include graphics, and to publish finished articles for broadcast when combined with the latest Viz One 7 release.