Vodafone's Gigabit Network Service Powered by Harmonic CableOS Solution

Harmonic's Virtualized Solution Supports Vodafone's Gigabit Network Leadership Strategy

SAN JOSE, Calif. — July 29, 2020 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Vodafone is actively rolling out its Gigabit internet service across Germany using Harmonic's CableOS® virtualized access solution. Vodafone Germany is the largest cable operator in Europe, with over 25 million homes passed. As the leader in next-generation cable broadband access technology and the industry pioneer in virtualization, Harmonic enables greater gigabit network deployment velocity, scalability and efficiency.

"During the last months, Vodafone largely increased the number of Gigabit households in Germany due to the nationwide rollout of DOCSIS 3.1 technology. Through gigabit networks we are building a digital society that improves lives, enabling businesses and consumers to connect anywhere at any time," said Guido Weißbrich, director of network planning and network deployment at Vodafone Germany. "We chose Harmonic's CableOS solution to power our GigaCable Max service for its software-based architecture, scalability and efficiency, enabling us to deploy a world-class gigabit-capable network while solving critical space, power and cost challenges."

Harmonic is providing Vodafone with its CableOS vCMTS software, CableOS Remote PHY devices and CableOS Central cloud-connected management service, all deployed in an innovative new architecture optimized for Vodafone's German network.

"Vodafone Germany is breaking down broadband speed barriers and seeing great success with its Gigabit service," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, Cable Access Business at Harmonic. "We believe a key success factor is Vodafone's compelling strategic vision for differentiated gigabit networks that can reliably scale to meet growing consumption levels. Seeing our CableOS solution adopted by the largest cable operators in Europe and the U.S. reinforces Harmonic's conviction that CableOS is the cable broadband platform of the future."

