WE tv’s 'Life After Lockup' Season 2 Finale Reaches New Record-Breaking Heights With More Than 1.4 Million Viewers

WE tv’s Life After Lockup, the hit spinoff of cult favorite Love After Lockup, achieved season high ratings for its March 20th season 2 finale episode with more than 1.4 million total viewers in Nielsen Live +3 ratings. It was also the highest performing episode among key demos, delivering 622,000 women 25-54 and 883,000 adults 25-54 since Love After Lockup’s mid-season finale of season 2.

Life After Lockup continues to break records as the highest rated season in the popular Love After Lockup franchise, averaging nearly 1.3 million total viewers in Live + 3 ratings and scoring ratings highs among key demos of women 18-49, women 25-54, adults 25-54 & total viewers, while also defying industry trends by growing its viewership from its previous season.

In this time of social distancing and self-isolation amid the coronavirus crisis, fans can look to WE tv's formerly jailed talent from Love After Lockup and Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup, who know better than anyone how to pass the time and survive ‘quarantine’. The “Love After Lockup Containment Experts” are sharing their tips and secrets for surviving the loneliness of confinement and coping with being apart from loved ones through a series of videos on-air and across social, featuring Tony, Lamar, Shane and Josh.