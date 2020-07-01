We TV's 'Mama June: From Not to Hot' Delivers Red Hot Ratings for Season Four Finale

WE tv’s hit series “Mama June: From Not to Hot” delivered huge ratings for its season four finale, with more than 1.6 total viewers and the series highest viewership since its first season finale among women 25-54 and total viewers in Nielsen Live+3 ratings.

The inaugural first season, which documented Mama June’s epic transformation and personal weight loss journey, was cable’s number one new reality show of 2017. Four seasons in, audiences’ curiosity and connection to Mama June and her family remain strong as their compelling stories have evolved, with season four delivering the highest season average among women 25-54 and total viewers since that first season and viewership growth across all key demos compared to the previous season, almost unheard of in today’s competitive viewing landscape.

The season four finale also delivered season-high ratings and double digit viewership gains across all key demos compared to its previous episode with increases of 27% among women 18-49, 23% among women 25-54, 19% among adults 25-54 and 16% among total viewers in L+3 viewing. The latest airing on Friday drove WE tv to the #1 cable network slot in primetime among women 18-49 and 25-54 and adults 25-54.