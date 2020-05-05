DENVER (May 5, 2020) – Outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts live to be outside, uncluttered and unencumbered by four walls. That’s why – when the time comes to return to activities with family, friends and neighbors – Outdoor Sportsman Group (OSG) is introducing Backyard Ready presented by Exmark, an initiative that has outdoorsmen and women thinking about warmer weather.

When outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts come home from the fields, woods, mountains, streams, lakes and oceans; they still crave outdoor spaces and often their own backyards. Backyard Ready focuses on the place at home that families, friends and neighbors can’t get enough of. From grilling, deck improvement, lawns and gardens to swimming pools, the backyard is their private respite.

Looking forward, this crisis will pass. American resolve will prevail, and life will return to a new normal that will, again, include outdoor activities.

“With spring in full bloom and the anticipation for better days ahead, Backyard Ready will soon be on all outdoor lovers’ minds,” Outdoor Sportsman Group Executive Vice President Advertising Sales, Jason Brist said. “From #DeerWeek in the fall to #BackyardReady now in the spring and summer, we continue to look for ways to engage with our outdoor consumers and partners when the appropriate time arrives. When those days come, what better way to anticipate the spring and summer months than prepare the backyard for fun with family and friends?”

Exmark has signed on as the presenting sponsor of Backyard Ready and Crescent Tools and Stihl are on board as participating advertisers of Backyard Ready.

“Exmark is proud to be the title sponsor for the Backyard Ready program,” Exmark Sr. Marketing Manager - Innovation & Strategy, John Cloutier said. “The Exmark team recognizes and appreciates the value that property owners place on having a lawn that reflects both their personality and how they choose to enjoy life outdoors. We also understand that many homeowners would prefer to spend less time mowing and more time doing the things they love, so we thought this program was the perfect opportunity to acknowledge our joint commitment to the backyard lifestyle.”

Backyard Ready advertisers will be seen across all Outdoor Sportsman Group media platforms including: linear television, digital, print, social and sweepstakes. Backyard Ready will provide consumers with information about the best ways to get their grill ready for the season, recipes, deck preparation, spring cleaning, landscaping lawns, yards and gardens, as well as other backyard activities shared by friends and family. OSG’s Game & Fish website and magazine will serve as dedicated content homes for all

Backyard Ready categories and information.

Consumers also will have a chance to win prizes valued up to $5,000 by entering the Backyard Ready sweepstakes.

Outdoor Sportsman Group’s Backyard Ready promotion began March 30 and will run through July. For more information about Backyard Ready, visit: www.gameandfishmag.com/backyard

About Outdoor Sportsman Group: Outdoor Sportsman Group is comprised of the world’s foremost media and entertainment brands for outdoor adventure enthusiasts. It includes three leading multichannel networks: Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network, as well as Sportsman Channel Canada and MOTV, the world’s leading outdoor television content platform. The Group also consists of a number of established publishing assets: 16 outdoor magazines including Guns & Ammo, Game & Fish, Petersen’s Hunting, In-Fisherman and 20 top websites, including OutdoorChannelPlus.com. Additionally, Outdoor Sportsman Group includes television production operations, Winnercomm. For more information, visit www.outdoorsg.com. #MyOutdoorTV

