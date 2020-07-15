WIND Hellas Launches ABR Service Powered by Broadpeak

Broadpeak's Video Streaming and Cloud DVR Solutions Enable an Exceptional Quality of Experience Across All Screens, Including Android TV STBs

CESSON-SEVIGNE, France — July 15, 2020 — Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced that WIND Hellas, one of the largest telecommunications companies in Greece, chose Broadpeak's streaming and recording solutions to power its new ABR service. Using Broadpeak's BkM100 video delivery mediator, BkS350 origin and packager server, and BkS400 cache server, WIND Hellas can optimize bandwidth capacity, handle high peaks of traffic, and deliver an exceptional quality of experience (QoE) across all screens, including Android TV set-top boxes.

"One of the most important goals for WIND Hellas is that our subscribers can enjoy the ultimate Android TV experience and watch live and recorded content anytime, anywhere," said Hermann Riedl, chief business and digital transformation officer at WIND Hellas. "We chose Broadpeak based on its expertise in video delivery software. Thanks to Broadpeak's pay-as-you-grow approach, we have the flexibility to track traffic growth and quickly extend streaming capacity based on the success of our new ABR service."

WIND Hellas's new service was launched successfully due to the strong collaboration with technology partners, including Zappware, which provided the full TV solution as a managed service including cloud-based recording. VP Media Solutions, Broadpeak's reseller in this project, also served as the system integrator, ensuring a quick and seamless deployment. WIND Hellas is using Broadpeak's BkM100 video delivery mediator to efficiently manage session requests and redirect them to different video servers. The BkS350 origin and packager ingests and records live streams in one video format, then packages and encrypts them on the fly in HLS and DASH format. Relying on Broadpeak's BkS400, WIND Hellas can cache HLS and DASH video content as well as data for EPG images to improve quality.

Broadpeak adapted the capacity of its caching servers in order to provide WIND Hellas with the best fit in terms of bandwidth capacity and geographical distribution, with the network being distributed over many islands. The system can handle high peaks of traffic that take place during special events such as sports events like basketball and football games.

"Over the last two decades, WIND Hellas has established itself as a pioneer in mobile, fixed, internet, and TV services and presented innovative products that changed the telecommunications industry," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "We're excited to support WIND Hellas on its journey into the world of video streaming and bring the first Android TV service to Greece using Broadpeak solutions to deliver the superior quality that viewers demand on all screens."

