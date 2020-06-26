Worst Cooks in America Premiere Nets Double-Digit Ratings Gains

NEW YORK - Food Network's fan-favorite series, Worst Cooks in America, featuring Anne Burrell and first-time mentor, Iron Chef and Supermarket Stakeout host Alex Guarnaschelli, launched a new season on Sunday, June 21st at 9pm ET/PT, delivering a 1.1 L3 rating among P25-54 and 1.3 L3 rating among W25-54. The series continues to entertain fans, matching the premiere ratings of the most recent Celebrity Edition season, and delivering double-digit gains of +30% vs YAGO benchmarks, and +25% vs. prior 'civilian' season. The episode reached more than 3.3 million viewers and was the #3 cable program in its timeslot for P25-54 and W25-54.

Worst Cooks in America features two teams of atrocious cooks, one mentored by Alex and the other by Anne, who need all the help they can get as they stumble their way through outrageous challenges designed to improve their kitchen skills. In the end, the one recruit who makes the biggest culinary transformation wins a $25,000 cash prize and bragging rights for their team leader. Fans can meet the new recruits, relive the top moments from boot camp and get an exclusive, extended look at Anne and Alex's cooking demos at FoodNetwork.com/WorstCooks