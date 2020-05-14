Wurl Network’s Growth Accelerates in First Quarter of 2020

PALO ALTO, Calif. – May 13, 2020 – Wurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), announced today that it continued its strong growth in the first quarter of 2020, with new channels added to the Wurl Network at an accelerated pace. Wurl also expanded content monetization for its customers through AdPool, its advertising marketplace that launched last October.

The Wurl Network growth accelerated for multiple metrics:

Channel Launches: With steady month-by-month increases during the quarter, the Wurl Network launched a total of 97 new channels, representing an 83% growth rate over Q1 2019. The launches give Wurl more than 400 channels – a major milestone for an independent network.

With steady month-by-month increases during the quarter, the Wurl Network launched a total of 97 new channels, representing an 83% growth rate over Q1 2019. The launches give Wurl more than 400 channels – a major milestone for an independent network. Increased Viewing Time: Hours of viewing on the Wurl Network during the quarter once again surpassed expectations, growing 86% over the same period last year.

Hours of viewing on the Wurl Network during the quarter once again surpassed expectations, growing 86% over the same period last year. Advertising Growth: Ad impressions provided by the Wurl Network increased by 500% year over year, with total ad inventory up 56%.

“Our customers experienced record growth during the first quarter of 2020,” said Sean Doherty, Wurl’s CEO. “We launched 97 new customer channels during the quarter, including one day in March when we launched 28 channels across seven countries – a single-day record for Wurl.”

Wurl’s AdPool service is become an increasingly important source of ad sales across the Wurl Network – providing a lift in impressions of up to 50% for many video producers – at no cost to them. “AdPool built significant momentum by helping participating video producers turn an otherwise traditionally slow Q1 into a financial win,” Doherty said. “With digital ad spending shifting to connected TVs, where it’s predicted to surpass $10 billion by 2021 in the United States alone, Wurl will help lead this growth by providing the market scale that video producers require to monetize their content.”

For more information about Wurl, please visit www.wurl.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Wurl

Wurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), operates the market-leading Wurl Network — interconnecting the world’s top video producers with the world’s biggest video services. Wurl makes it effortless for video producers to build and track global distribution for branded linear channels, live events and on-demand programming, and to manage and monetize their ad inventory. Wurl is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit wurl.com.

Media Contact:

Tracey Sheehy

Breakaway Communications for Wurl

wurlpr@breakawaycom.com

908.705.4596