FOX Sports Kicks Off Inaugural XFL Football Season Saturday at 5:00 PM ET

New York – This weekend, FOX Sports embarks on its inaugural season of XFL coverage with two must-see matchups.

Beginning with the Western Conference on Saturday, Feb. 8, the Los Angeles Wildcats and head coach Winston Moss head to Houston’s TDECU Stadium to face June Jones’ Roughnecks at 5:00 PM ET on FOX. Veteran broadcaster Curt Menefee teams up with the network’s lead college football analyst Joel Klatt to call the action. FOX college football analyst Brock Huard joins from the sideline.

An Eastern Conference matchup, featuring Mark Trestman’s Tampa Bay Vipers and Kevin Gilbride’s New York Guardians, follows from MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Feb 9, at 2:00 PM ET. Seasoned play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt calls the action on the gridiron alongside former Carolina Panther Greg Olsen. The duo is joined by the network’s lead college football reporter Jenny Taft.

“We are thrilled to partner with the XFL and look forward to making history with our inaugural broadcast,” said Judy Boyd, Senior Vice President, FOX Sports Productions. “Our best football minds and personalities are involved, and we cannot wait to see what this spring brings.”

Kevin Burkhardt serves as the network’s play-by-play announcer for the NFL on FOX alongside Charles Davis and Pam Oliver. In addition, Burkhardt hosts FOX Sports’ studio coverage of regular season/postseason baseball and college basketball. Burkhardt also calls select games for FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Brock Huard joined FOX Sports in 2019 as a college football analyst. He partnered with play-by-play announcer Joe Davis and reporter Bruce Feldman as FOX College Football’s No. 2 team, calling games for the Pac 12, Big Ten and Big 12.

Joel Klatt sits alongside play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson and reporter Jenny Taft to form the network’s lead college football broadcast team. Klatt also provides analysis leading up to and during the NFL Draft, in addition to contributing to FOX Sports’ USGA coverage.

Curt Menefee Curt Menefee, veteran studio and game broadcaster, hosts FOX NFL SUNDAY, America’s No. 1 NFL pregame show for the last 26 years. Menefee began his career at FOX Sports in 1997 as a sideline reporter and later moved to the game booth to call play-by-play before joining FOX NFL SUNDAY in 2006.

Greg Olsen has called two games for FOX, marking the fourth time in the network’s history that an active NFL player stepped into the booth as a full-game analyst during the regular season, succeeding Matt Hasselbeck (2014) and Marcus Allen (1994). Olsen served as an NFL studio analyst for the network’s coverage of Super Bowl LIV.

Jenny Taft contributes in a variety of roles, including as the lead reporter for FOX Sports’ college football coverage, moderator on SKIP & SHANNON: UNDISPUTED, host for the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show and reporter for several other major events, including the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™.

*Additional broadcasters to be announced at a later date.

