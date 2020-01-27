Yahoo Finance Launches Full 24-Hours of Programming on Verizon Fios

This distribution expansion comes as Verizon Media continues its investment in premium video and live programming.

Yahoo Finance, Verizon Media’s leading business and financial news site, today launched a full daily 24-hours of linear news programming on Verizon Fios -- channel 604.

Viewers can tune in for Yahoo Finance’s 8-hours of live bell-to-bell market weekday coverage, catch candid interviews with the world’s top business leaders in Influencers with Andy Serwer and newsmaking moments from major financial live events, like the annual Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting (broadcast exclusively by Yahoo Finance). Relevant programs from across the Verizon Media ecosystem, including Autoblog, Engadget and TechCrunch, will also be rolled out.

This distribution expansion comes as Verizon Media continues its investment in premium video and live programming. In addition to Fios TV and and the Fios TV mobile apps, Yahoo Finance’s live bell-to-bell coverage from 9:00am-5:00pm ET is available on finance.yahoo.com, the Yahoo Finance app, Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, Samsung TV+ and Roku. Fios’ dominance in major markets and financial hubs aligns closely with Yahoo Finance’s audience.

In 2019 Verizon Media announced new and state of the art studios for its global portfolio of premium brands including Yahoo, HuffPost and TechCrunch in Los Angeles, New York, Sunnyvale, London, Paris, Brazil, Singapore and Australia, driving Verizon Media’s continued investment in video and the future of innovating content.

Yahoo Finance’s 24-hours of programming will include:

Daily Weekday Bell-to-Bell Schedule

9-10am ET (Live): "The First Trade"



10am-1pm ET (Live): "On the Move"



1-2pm ET (Live): "YFI PM"



2-3pm ET (Live): "The Ticker"



3-5pm ET (Live): "The Final Round"

Special Yahoo Finance Programming

Influencers with Andy Serwer: A weekly series featuring candid conversations with Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer and some of the biggest names in business, politics, entertainment, sports, and academia.



Breakouts: An up-close and intimate series hosted by Yahoo Finance reporter Emily McCormick featuring today’s startup leaders and stand-out stars in business, on the professional and personal journeys of entrepreneurs and top executives at the world's most dynamic companies.



My Three Cents: This personal finance program hosted by Yahoo Finance’s Jen Rogers, features spirited conversations with celebrities and other newsmakers about the role money plays in their everyday lives.

Special events from Yahoo Finance’s World Economic Forum coverage in Davos to Berkshire Hathaway’s Annual Shareholders Meeting (exclusively broadcasted by Yahoo Finance), to Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit.

Relevant programs from across the Verizon Media ecosystem, including Autoblog, Engadget and TechCrunch, will also air on Yahoo Finance’s Fios channel.

This latest programming expansion for Yahoo Finance, illustrates Verizon Media’s commitment to reaching audiences wherever they are.