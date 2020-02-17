Yu-Gi-Oh! Joins Kidoodle.TV®

NEW YORK, NY February 17, 2020 – Konami Cross Media NY, Inc. has reached an agreement with AVOD channel, Kidoodle.TV® to bring the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise to their Safe Streaming™ content slate. This marks the first time Yu-Gi-Oh! will be available on this global family-friendly AVOD channel. The announcement was made today by Mark Kirk, SVP, Director of Digital Operations at Konami Cross Media NY, Inc.

Beginning in February, Kidoodle.TV® will offer Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V (Seasons 1-3). This includes 148 half-hour episodes of ARC-V (in English), featuring all-new action duels where monsters literally come to life with advancements in holographic technology.

Kidoodle.TV® is an AVOD channel for children under 12, currently available in 140-plus countries, with more than 17,000 episodes of content and is available in multiple languages. Its programming team hand-picks every show, ensuring all content is age appropriate and represents the very best in educational, entertaining, and inspiring stories.

“We are pleased to be in partnership with Kidoodle.TV®, the Safe Streaming™ kids AVOD platform,” said Kirk. “Kidoodle.TV®’s global reach provides yet another platform for kids all over the world to engage with the Yu-Gi-Oh! brand.”

“The addition of KONAMI’s high-quality anime franchise, Yu-Gi-Oh!, is a great example of our growing content offering for children globally. We are thrilled to add this kind of quality, entertaining and imaginative content on the Kidoodle.TV channel, further expanding our large offering,” says Brenda Bisner, Chief Content Officer.

In Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V, Yuya Sakaki’s dream is to follow in his father’s footsteps and become the greatest “duel-tainer” in history – and he just might pull it off when he suddenly discovers Pendulum Summoning, a never-before-seen technique that lets him summon many monsters at once! But when countless rivals emerge to steal his spotlight, Yuya needs to gear up his game because dueling has evolved into a non-stop world of action!

Kidoodle.TV® is accessible on over 1000’s of devices including: iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon, Connected TV's, HTML5 Web, and many others.

Konami Cross Media NY, Inc. is a member of KONAMI Group and specializes in multiplatform brand management and production. Konami Cross Media NY, Inc. takes a 360-degree approach in managing the rights to globally iconic IPs such as

Kidoodle.TV® is a family-focused Safe Streaming™ channel committed to ensuring that children have a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 140 countries, on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV is the place where parents and caregivers can trust that their children will be safe and not be exposed to something harmful or inappropriate. Every piece of content available on Kidoodle.TV is strictly vetted by caring people committed to protecting children! Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon, Connected TV's, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices. Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more. *Content availability may vary by location and will change from time to time.

