Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL To Launch Globally on Ameba TV

NEW YORK, NY March 31, 2020 – It’s time to Duel…. on Ameba TV!

Konami Cross Media NY, Inc. has partnered with Ameba TV to bring all three seasons of Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL to its streaming service, which is devoted to providing fun and engaging children's content to audiences around the globe. The announcement was made today by Mark Kirk, SVP, Director of Digital Operations at Konami Cross Media NY.

When aspiring duelist Yuma meets Astral, a mysterious visitor from another universe, it seems like destiny. Yuma needs Astral to teach him how to duel, and Astral needs Yuma to help him regain his memories. Together, it takes dueling to the next level. But don’t worry if you’ve never dueled before: As Astral walks Yuma through the basics, new viewers can follow along and learn how to duel. And for seasoned pros, there are plenty of never-before-seen strategies that they can use in real life!

Under the terms of the agreement, Ameba TV will acquire 146, half-hour episodes of Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL (in English), available worldwide -- except in Asia.

“As a kid focused, video-on-demand platform, Ameba TV allows the Yu-Gi-Oh! brand to increase awareness and reach younger fans,” said Kirk, in making the announcement. “We are pleased to expand the Yu-Gi-Oh! digital footprint with Ameba TV.“

1 / 1

“We’re so excited to add this standout series, which continues to maintain a global fan base, to our expanding streaming roster,” noted Tony Havelka, CEO of Ameba TV. “We are committed to providing our viewers with some of the best in kids’ entertainment content from around the world and are thrilled that Konami appreciates the considerable brand value that results in sharing this highly popular brand via kids digital platforms like ours.”

Established in 2007, Ameba (www.amebatv.com) is the longest running streaming service devoted to providing fun and engaging children's content. Ameba currently boasts over 8,000 titles in its library, comprising of over 1,300 hours of entertaining programs secured from top-tier providers from all over the world. Available throughout North America, Canada and the USA, young audiences and their families can easily access Ameba on Smart TVs, Streaming Set Top Boxes, Mobile, Tablet, Web and Game Consoles.

In 2019, Ameba became the first and only Canadian owned Children's Streaming service to become CAVCO approved.

Konami Cross Media NY, Inc. is a member of Konami Group and specializes in multiplatform brand management and production. Konami Cross Media NY, Inc. takes a 360-degree approach in managing the rights to globally iconic IPs such as

# ##

©1996 Kazuki Takahashi

©1996 Kazuki Takahashi

©2011 NAS • TV TOKYO