AMC Moves Up Premiere Date for ‘Killing Eve’

AMC has moved up the debut of drama series Killing Eve’s third season by two weeks, the network said Friday.

The third season of the Emmy-nominated series, which stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, will debut on April 12, two weeks prior than its original April 26 premiere date. All eight episodes will be simulcast on BBC America and AMC, according to the network.

The move comes as viewers around the country continue to shelter at home during the coronavirus crisis.

“We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios in a statement. “This season of Killing Eve digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing. We literally couldn’t wait for fans to see it.”