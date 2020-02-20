AMC Teases Opening Scene of 'Dispatches From Elsewhere'
AMC Thursday released the opening minutes from the premiere episode of its original series Dispatches From Elsewhere, which debuts March 1.
The series, created by and starring Jason Segel, follows a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. They will come to find that the mystery winds far deeper than they ever imagined, according to AMC.
Below is the video for Dispatches From Elsewhere: