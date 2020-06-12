Apple TV Plus Releases Video Trailer for 'Little Voice'

Apple TV Plus Friday debuted a first-look teaser trailer for its original series Little Voice, which debuts July 10 on the streaming service.

The coming-of-age drama series about finding your authentic voice—and the courage to use it -- stars Brittany O’Grady as a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues.

J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles, Jessie Nelson and Ben Stephenson serve as executive producers for Little Voice. Bareilles is featured in the video performing the original theme song to the show.