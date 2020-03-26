Disney+ will recognize Earth Month this April with the premiere of three nature-themed documentary films, the streaming service said Thursday.

The films, all streaming on April 3, include Disneynature films Elephant, narrated by Meghan The Duchess of Sussex; Dolphin Reef, narrated by actress Natalie Portman; and Penguins, said the service.

Also debuting on Disney+ April 3 is In the Footsteps of Elephant, A Life on the Edge and Diving with Dolphins which give viewers behind-the-scenes access into the unique filmmaking process of all three films, said the service.