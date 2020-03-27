Disney Channel Unveils Kids-Targeted Interstitial Videos on Dealing with Coronavirus Crisis

'We're All In This Together' interstitials feature network stars sending messages of reassurance to kids

Disney Channel has created a series of interstitial videos featuring Disney Channel stars encouraging kids to remain positive during the coronavirus crisis.

The interstitial messages premiere March 27 on Disney Channel and Disney Channel YouTube, and features more than 35 Disney Channel stars have filmed messages from their homes and around their neighborhoods sharing how they are staying positive and active during this time of uncertainty, according to Disney Channel executives.