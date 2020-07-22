Disney Junior to Air ‘Elena of Avalor’ Finale Special in August

Disney Junior will say goodbye to its animated series Elena of Avalor with a series finale special on Aug. 23, the network said.

The series, inspired by diverse Latin cultures and folklore, debuted in 2016 and follows a teenager who has been learning what it takes to be a great leader by ruling her enchanted fairytale kingdom as crown princess until she is old enough to be queen, said Disney Junior.

The network will air new episodes of the series leading up to the finale beginning July 26, said officials.