'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,' 'WandaVision,' 'Loki' previewed during 30-second spot

Streaming service Disney+ unveiled the first commercial spot promoting its upcoming Marvel Studios series during last night's Super Bowl telecast.

The 30-second spot featured quick looks at three of its Marvel-based original series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki. No premiere dates were provided during the spot.