ESPN Tuesday offered a video preview of its upcoming documentary on the 1990s Chicago Bulls championship dynasty, which premieres this June.

The 10-part series, The Last Dance, chronicles Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' six NBA title run in the 1990s and features never-before-seen footage from the team’s last championship run in the 1997-98 season, according to the network.

The Last Dance features interviews with Jordan and other key figures from the Bulls’ championship teams, as well as with stars from the basketball and entertainment worlds including Charles Barkley, Larry Bird, Carmen Electra, Phil Jackson, Magic Johnson, Steve Kerr, President Barack Obama, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Justin Timberlake, said ESPN.