FX to Debut 'The Most Dangerous Animal of All' Docuseries March 6

All four episodes of true crime series to air on same day

FX will debut its first true crime docuseries, The Most Dangerous Animal of All on March 6,

The series, based on The New York Times best-selling book of the same name, explores Gary L. Stewart’s search for the father who abandoned him, only to uncover the worst: he believes his father is the Zodiac killer, one of the most infamous serial killers in American history, according to FX.

All four episodes of The Most Dangerous Animal of All will air March 6, with the series moving to FX on Hulu the next day.