HBO Debuts Trailer for 'I May Destroy You'

HBO Friday debuted the official trailer for its new series I May Destroy You, which premieres this June.

I May Destroy You producer and creator Michaela Coel also stars in the six part series as Arabella Essiuedu, a famous internet writer who is forced to reassess everything in her life after being sexually assaulted in a nightclub, according to HBO officials.

The series also stars Weruche Opia (Inside No9), Paapa Essiedu (Kiri), Aml Ameen (Yardie), Adam James (Belgravia), and Sarah Niles (Catastrophe).