HBO Limited Series 'The Undoing' to Debut Oct. 25

HBO will debut a new limited series starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant on Oct. 25, the network said Thursday.

The six-part series The Undoing follows Grace (Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Grant) as a couple living the good life until a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations threatens to upend the only lives they ever wanted for themselves, according to HBO. The series also stars Donald Sutherland, Edgar Ramirez, and Noah Jupe.

The Undoing is executive produced by Susanne Bier, David E. Kelly, Kidman, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett and Celia Costas.