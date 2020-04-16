HBO Sets June ‘Perry Mason’ Premiere

HBO has set a June 21 premiere date for its Perry Mason reboot, the network said Thursday.

The series, which follows the origins of the legendary criminal defense lawyer Perry Mason -- most famously played by Raymond Burr in the CBS series of the same name from 1957-1966 -- stars Matthew Rhys, John Lithgow and Tatiana Maslany, said the network.

Perry Mason is directed by Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, Rolin Jones, and Timothy Van Patten.