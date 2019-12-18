OWN's 'Cherish the Day' to Debut in February

OWN Wednesday released a video trailer for its new anthology series Cherish the Day, which will debut this February, according to the network.

The Ava DuVernay-produced series chronicles the relationship of one couple, with each episode spanning a single day. The narrative will unfold to reveal significant moments in a relationship that compel us to hold true to the ones we love, from the extraordinary to the everyday, according to the network.

Xosha Roquemore (The Mindy Project) stars as Gently James and Alano Miller (Underground) stars as Evan Fisher. The couple meet and fall in love in Los Angeles, with the full season spanning five years in eight episodes.

