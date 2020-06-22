Showtime's 'The Circus' Returns in August

Showtime's political news series The Circus returns in August amid the march to the upcoming presidential election, said network officials.

The second half of the series' fifth season will return Aug. 16 and will continue through the presidential election, said the network. The Circus will take viewers behind the scenes campaigns for President Trump and Democratic presumptive candidate Joe Biden as both move toward Election Day in November, said the network.

The first part of the fifth season of The Circus averaged more than 1 million viewers during its run this past winter, said Showtime.