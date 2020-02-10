Starz Unveils Cast for 'Power Book II'

Starz announced several new cast members for its Power spinoff series, Power Book II.

Several cast members from Power --which ended its run Sunday with the series finale -- will join the Power Book II cast, including Michael Rainey Jr. as “Tariq St. Patrick,” Shane Johnson as “Cooper Saxe,” and Naturi Naughton as “Tasha St. Patrick,” according to Starz

They will join previously announced cast members Mary J. Blige and Cliff "Method Man" Smith as part of Power Book II, which follows Tariq as he navigates his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family, according o Starz.

Other cast members include Daniel Bellomy (The Real MVP: The Wanda Durrant Story); Paige Hurd (The Oval, Hawaii Five-O); Melanie Liburd (This is Us, Gypsy); Justin McManus (Star); Woody McClain (The Bobby Brown Story, The New Edition Story); Lovell Adams-Gray (Coroner, Slasher) and LaToya Tonedeo (The Oath).

Power Book II is one of three Power spinoff series set for Starz: Power Book III" Raising Kanan is a prequel taking viewers to the 90s with the Kanan Stark character; Power Book IV: Influence follows Rashad Tate, played by Larenz Tate, in his pursuit of political power; and Power Book V: Force shows Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora after he leaves New York.