SYFY to Air Todd McFarlane Documentary

SYFY Monday said it will air later this month an original documentary based on comic book creator Todd McFarlane as part of its SYFY Fan Fest programming block.

Todd McFarlane: Like Hell I Won't will air July 25 on SYFY and will spotlight the life and career of the legendary artist, credited with creating such iconic comic books as Spawn and Venom, said SYFY. The the documentary provides an exclusive in-depth view of McFarlane, the creative mastermind of some of Marvel Comic’s most well-known artwork, as well as illustrates McFarlane’s struggles to navigate and upend the status quo in the comic and toy industries, said the network.

The documentary kicks off the network's SYFY Fan Fest, a week-long, on-air celebration of sci fi-themed specials, series and movies airing on the network from July 25 to Aug. 2, said network officials.