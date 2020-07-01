TCM to Pay Tribute to Carl Reiner

Turner Classic Movies on July 28 will devote an evening of programming in tribute to director, actor and author Carl Reiner, who died at home on June 29 at age 98.

TCM's on-air tribute will feature such Reiner films as Oh God!, Where's Poppa? and All of Me, said the network.

The following is the complete schedule for TCM's on-air tribute to Carl Reiner:



8:00 p.m. Enter Laughing (1966) – An aspiring actor gets a job with a broken-down theatre company.

10:00 p.m. All of Me (1984) – A lawyer’s body is invaded by the soul of a recently deceased female client, starring Steve Martin and Lily Tomlin.

12:00 a.m. The Comic (1969) – A silent comic’s rampant ego ruins the lives of those around him, with Dick Van Dyke.

2:00 a.m. Where’s Poppa? (1970) – A New York lawyer (George Segal) deals with an unhinged mother, a peculiar love life and other big city troubles.

3:30 a.m. Oh, God! (1977) – A grocer (John Denver) is selected by God (George Burns) to help spread a message.



