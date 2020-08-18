What’s premiering This Week (Aug. 17-Aug. 23)

Reality show premieres dominate the lineup of shows premiering over the next seven days as the second half of the summer television season enters its final weeks.

VH1 will spinoff its Emmy award-winning reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race with a Vegas-themed edition on Aug. 21, while Netflix follows the lives of Rascal Flatts bassist Jay DeMarcus and ex-beauty queen Allison DeMarcus in a new reality series DeMarcus Family Rules on Aug. 19.

On the scripted front, Netflix brings back its drama series Lucifer (pictured) for its fifth season on Aug. 21.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several other shows debuting the week of Aug. 10 to Aug. 16 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Aug. 20 -- HA comedy Festival: The Art of Comedy (comedy special) -- HBO Max

Aug. 20 -- Random Acts of Violence (horror) - Shudder

Aug. 20 -- Singletown (reality) -- HBO Max

Aug. 21 -- Chemical Hearts (drama) -- Prime Video

Aug. 21 -- Find Me in Paris (drama) -- Hulu

Aug. 21 -- Hoops (animation) -- Netflix

Aug. 22 -- Love in the Time of Corona (drama) -- Freeform

Aug. 23 -- The Vow (documentary) -- HBO