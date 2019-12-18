What’s Premiering This Week (Dec. 18-Dec. 29)

The Christmas holiday period will feature several new and returning series, specials and movies, led by FX’s original film A Christmas Carol.
A Christmas Carol, an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story that stars Guy Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge, premieres on FX Dec. 19.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting this week on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Dec. 20 -- Togo (Drama series) -- Disney+
Dec. 20 -- The Witcher (drama/fantasy) -- Netflix
Dec. 24 -- Lost In Space (returning series) -- Netflix
Dec. 26 -- You (returning series) -- Netflix
Dec. 27 -- Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know (documentary) -- Showtime
Dec. 27 -- Into the Dark: Midnight Kiss (horror) -- Hulu
Dec. 27 -- New Order: Decades (documentary) -- Showtime
Dec. 29 -- Dare Me (drama) -- USA Network