What’s Premiering This Week (Dec. 31-Jan. 5)

Cable networks and streaming services will kick off 2020 with a number of new and returning series.

On tap for New Year’s Day is the return of BBC America’s iconic sci-fi series Doctor Who, while Netflix debuts two original series Messiah and Spinning Out.

On Jan. 4, Netflix will resurrect an iconic vampire legend in Dracula, a new series co-produced by the BBC.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting this week on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Jan. 2 -- Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning (documentary) -- Lifetime

Jan. 3 -- Anne With an E (returning series) -- Netflix

Jan. 5 -- Power (returning series) -- Starz