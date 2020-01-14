What’s Premiering This Week (Jan. 13- Jan. 19)

A bevy of new and returning show premieres highlight the second week of January for cable and streaming services.

Paramount network on Jan. 15 will premiere 68 Whiskey, a new drama series chronicling army medics serving in Afghanistan, while Apple TV+ on Jan. 17 launches a new family-themed series Diary of a Future President.

On the returning series front, Netflix will launch the sixth season of its comedy series Grace and Frankie on Jan. 15, while the next day will Freeform will launch the third season of Freeform's grown-ish.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting this week on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Jan. 13 -- Ackley Bridge (dramedy) --Acorn TV

Jan. 13 -- The New Pope (drama) -- HBO

Jan. 15 -- Good Trouble (dramedy) -- Freeform

Jan. 15 -- The Magicians (returning series) -- Syfy

Jan. 16 -- Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (comedy) -- Freeform

Jan. 17 -- Endlings (sci-fi) -- Hulu

Jan. 17 -- Little America (drama) -- Apple TV+

Jan, 17 -- Sex Education (dramedy) -- Netflix

Jan. 17 -- Troop Zero (family) -- Prime Video

Jan. 19 -- Avenue 5 (comedy) -- HBO

Jan. 19 -- Curb Your Enthusiasm (returning series) -- HBO