What’s Premiering This Week (Jan. 13- Jan. 19)

A bevy of new and returning show premieres highlight the second week of January for cable and streaming services.
Paramount network on Jan. 15 will premiere 68 Whiskey, a new drama series chronicling army medics serving in Afghanistan, while Apple TV+ on Jan. 17 launches a new family-themed series Diary of a Future President.
On the returning series front, Netflix will launch the sixth season of its comedy series Grace and Frankie on Jan. 15, while the next day will Freeform will launch the third season of Freeform's grown-ish.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting this week on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Jan. 13 -- Ackley Bridge (dramedy) --Acorn TV
Jan. 13 -- The New Pope (drama) -- HBO
Jan. 15 -- Good Trouble (dramedy) -- Freeform
Jan. 15 -- The Magicians (returning series) -- Syfy
Jan. 16 -- Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (comedy) -- Freeform
Jan. 17 -- Endlings (sci-fi) -- Hulu
Jan. 17 -- Little America (drama) -- Apple TV+
Jan, 17 -- Sex Education (dramedy) -- Netflix
Jan. 17 -- Troop Zero (family) -- Prime Video
Jan. 19 -- Avenue 5 (comedy) -- HBO
Jan. 19 -- Curb Your Enthusiasm (returning series) -- HBO