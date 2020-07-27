What’s Premiering This Week (July 27-Aug. 2)

New programming from streaming services dominate this week’s new show premieres as the calendar turns to August.

On July 31 Beyonce’s Black Is King visual album debuts on Disney Plus along with Showtime’s music documentary on the iconic all-girl rock group the Go-Go’s.

Also on July 31 Netflix returns its sci-fi drama The Umbrella Academy for a second season.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several other shows debuting the week of July 27 to Aug. 2 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

July 27 -- Don’t Look Deeper (Sci-fi/drama) -- Quibi

July 28 -- Last Chance U: Laney (returning series) -- Netflix

July 29 -- Stockton On My Mind (documentary) -- HBO

July 29 -- The Weight of Gold (sports documentary) -- HBO

July 30 -- Frayed (comedy) -- HBO Max

July 31 -- Get Even (drama) -- Netflix

July 31 -- The Last Narc (documentary) -- Prime Video

July 31 -- Muppets Now (family) -- Disney+