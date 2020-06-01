What’s Premiering This Week (June 1-June 7)

The first week of June will feature the last season debuts of two well-known Netflix series as the television season heads into summer.

The fourth and final season of the drama series 13 Reasons Why will debut on Netflix June 5, while the second half of the fifth and final season of Fuller House (pictured) will roll out on June 2, according to the streaming service.

New series premieres include the June 7 debut of HBO’s drama I May Destroy You which depicts a young woman trying to piece together the events of an evening in which she blacked out after having her drink spiked (see a review of the series) and USA’s June 2 premiere of Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, a true crime anthology series that initially premiered on Bravo in 2018.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several other shows debuting the week of June 1 to June 7 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

June 1 -- Royalties (comedy) -- Quibi

June 4 -- The Clearing (horror movie) -- Crackle

June 5 -- Dear … (documentary) -- Apple TV Plus

June 5 -- The Last Days of American Crime (thriller) -- Netflix

June 5 -- Queer Eye (reality) -- Netflix

June 5 -- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars -- VH1

June 5 -- Trackers (drama) -- Cinemax