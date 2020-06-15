What’s Premiering This Week (June 15-June 21)

HBO will premiere its re imagining of the classic Perry Mason drama series while Showtime and AMC bring back two of its most popular series during the week heading into the official start of summer.

HBO’s Father’s Day (June 21) premiere of Perry Mason will resurrect the character made famous by actor Raymond Burr in the series that ran on CBS in the late fifties and early sixties. In the reboot, Mason is played by Matthew Rhys (The Americans) who, as a young private investigator, works on a child kidnapping case.

Series returning this week include the June 21 premieres of Showtime’s The Chi and AMC’s NOS4A2, as well as the June 17 second season debut of Netflix comedy series Mr. Iglesias.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several other shows debuting the week of June 15 to June 21 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

June 15 -- Hidden (returning series) -- Acorn TV

June 15 -- Tender Touches (returning series) -- Adult Swim

June 17 -- Love, Victor (dramedy) -- Hulu

June 18 -- Karma (competition series) -- HBO Max

June 18 -- Syfy’s Wire’s The Great Debate (reality) -- Syfy

June 19 -- 7500 (thriller) -- Prime Video

June 19 -- Feel The Beat (movie) -- Netflix