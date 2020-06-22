What's Premiering This Week (June 22-June 28)

The first week of summer will see the final season debut of OWN's Greenleaf as well as the return of CBS' All-Access' The Twilight Zone.

OWN on June 23 will premiere the fifth and final season of its mega church drama Greenleaf, starring Keith David and Lynn Whitfield. The series finished its fourth season as the most watched original scripted series on ad-supported cable for African-American women and total viewers, according to OWN.

On June 25 streaming service CBS All Access will return anthology series The Twilight Zone for its sophomore run. The series, based on the 1960's series of the same name, is executive produced by Jordan Peele.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several other shows debuting the week of June 22 to June 28 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

June 25 -- Esme & Roy (returning animation series) -- HBO Max

June 25 -- Doom Patrol (returning series) -- HBO Max

June 25 -- Search Party (returning series) -- HBO Max

June 26 -- My Spy (action movie) -- Prime Video

June 28 -- Black Monday (returning series) -- Showtime

June 28 -- I’ll Be Gone In the Dark (documentary) -- HBO