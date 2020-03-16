What's Premiering This Week (March 16-March 22)

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of March 16 to March 22 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

March 16 -- The Plot Against America (drama) -- HBO

March 16 -- Tooning Out The News (Animation) -- CBS All Access

March 18 -- Little Fires Everywhere (drama) -- Hulu

March 18 -- Brockmire (returning series) -- IFC

March 18 -- Motherland: Fort Salem (Drama) -- Freeform

March 19 -- Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Anime) -- Netflix

March 19 -- Feel Good (comedy) -- Netflix

March 19 -- Tyler Perry's Ruthless (drama) -- BET+

March 20 -- Blow The Man Down (drama) -- Prime Video

March 20 -- The Letter to The King (drama) -- Netflix

March 20 -- Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (drama) -- Netflix