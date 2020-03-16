What's Premiering This Week (March 16-March 22)

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of March 16 to March 22 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
March 16 -- The Plot Against America (drama) -- HBO
March 16 -- Tooning Out The News (Animation) -- CBS All Access
March 18 -- Little Fires Everywhere (drama) -- Hulu
March 18 -- Brockmire (returning series) -- IFC
March 18 -- Motherland: Fort Salem (Drama) -- Freeform
March 19 -- Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Anime) -- Netflix
March 19 -- Feel Good (comedy) -- Netflix
March 19 -- Tyler Perry's Ruthless (drama) -- BET+
March 20 -- Blow The Man Down (drama) -- Prime Video
March 20 -- The Letter to The King (drama) -- Netflix
March 20 -- Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (drama) -- Netflix