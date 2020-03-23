What’s Premiering This Week (March 23-March 29)

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of March 23 to March 29 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

March 23 -- Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears (movie) -- Acorn TV

March 24 -- Dark Side of the Ring (returning series) -- Vice TV

March 24 -- One Day at a Time (returning series) -- Pop

March 25 -- Crip Camp (documentary) -- Netflix

March 26 -- Tacoma FD (returning series) -- truTV

March 27 -- Making the Cut (reality competition) -- Prime Video

March 27 -- Ozark (drama) -- Netflix

March 27 -- Uncorked (drama) -- Netflix

March 27 -- Vagrant Queen (sci-fi) -- Syfy

March 28 -- Danger Force (family) -- Nickelodeon

March 29 -- Beef House (comedy) -- Adult Swim

March 29 -- Three Busy Debras (comedy) -- Adult Swim

March 29 -- Vice (returning series) -- Showtime