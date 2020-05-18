What’s Premiering This Week (May 18-May 25)

Cable networks and streaming services will offer several new series and documentaries for viewers to peruse during the Memorial Day holiday week.

Prime video's drama series Homecoming will return May 22 for a second season with a new mystery-themed storyline, according to the streaming service. The new season stars Janelle Monáe (pictured) as a young woman who wakes up in a rowboat that's adrift in a lake with no memory of who she is or how she got there.

Nat Geo will debut its new drama series Barkskins on Memorial Day (May 25). The series follows a group of settlers traveling from France to the uncharted land of North America during the 17th century. RELATED: Series Review

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of May 18 to May 25 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

May 18 -- Blackballed (sports documentary) -- Quibi

May 18 -- Dead Still (dramedy) -- Acorn Tv

May 20 -- At Home with Amy Sedaris (returning series) -- truTV

May 20 -- Sleeping with Friends (reality) -- YouTube

May 21 -- The Split (drama) -- Sundance

May 21 -- Double Cross (drama) -- UMC

May 22 -- Homecoming (drama) -- Prime Video

May 25 -- Barkskins (drama) -- Nat Geo

May 25 -- Grant (documentary) -- History