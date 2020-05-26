What’s Premiering This Week (May 26-May 31)

Viewers and industry observers will watch closely tomorrow's (May 27) much- anticipated launch of new streaming service HBO Max, which will offer more than 100,000 hours of programming from the Warner Media library.

New HBO Max series set to debut on May 27 include Love Life, a scripted romantic comedy-themed series that will follow one character looking for love (pictured); The Not Too Late Show With Elmo, a family-friendly talk show featuring Sesame Street character Elmo; and On The Record, a documentary that chronicles women who have accused hip-hop entrepreneur Russell Simmons of sexual assault.

Series returning to television include the May 27 premiere of BET’s sophomore drama American Soul, which follows the life of Soul Train founder Don Cornelius, and the May 29 season two debut of Ramy, Hulu’s Golden Globe-winning comedy starring Ramy Youssef.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several other shows debuting the week of May 26 to May 31 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

May 28 -- Confessional (movie) -- Shudder

May 29 -- Central Park (animation) -- Apple TV+

May 29 -- Space Force (comedy) -- Netflix

May 29 -- The Vast of Night (sci-fi) -- Prime Video

May 31 -- Quiz (miniseries) -- AMC