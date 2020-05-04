What's Premiering This Week (May 4-May 10)

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of May 4 to May 10 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

May 5 -- Tirdy Works (reality) -- TruTV

May 7 -- Tyler Perry's Bruh (comedy) -- BET+

May 8 -- Dead to Me (reality) -- Netflix

May 8 -- Into the Dark: Delivered (horror) -- Hulu

May 8 -- Solar Opposites (animation) -- Hulu

May 10 -- I Know This Much is True (miniseries) -- HBO (RELATED -- Review)

May 10 -- Call Your Mother (movie) -- Comedy Central