FCC Extends Lifeline Waivers into Fall

The FCC has extended its Lifeline-related waivers.

Lifeline is the phone/broadband subsidy to low-income residents, service that has become even more important during the pandemic.

The FCC's Wireline Competition Bureau has, on its own motion (which means its own initiative rather than in response to a petition) agreed to extend the deadlines to Nov. 30.

"In light of the ongoing pandemic, we find good cause to extend, on our own motion, our prior waivers of certain Lifeline program rules governing re-certification, re-verification, general de-enrollment, subscriber usage, income documentation, and documentation requirements for subscribers residing in rural areas on Tribal lands," the bureau said.

The FCC has also agreed not to drop suspect subs

"Telemedicine, telework, and online learning continue to be necessary social distancing measures, which has emphasized the importance of access to affordable communications services for low-income consumers," the bureau concluded.