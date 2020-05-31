FCC's Pai Commends Broadcast Coverage of Civil Unrest

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai issued a statement Sunday as broadcasters continued to put themselves in harm's way to cover the protests, violence and looting that has broken out in the wake of the death of George Floyd six days ago.

“I commend the extraordinary efforts of local broadcasters to keep Americans informed about the protests and violence taking place in our nation’s cities following the awful killing of George Floyd," he said.

He did not cite any particular incident, but a law enforcement officer in Louisville, Ky., appeared to fire what were described as pepper bullets directly at a WAVE-TV Louisville news crew, an incident that drew the condemnation of the National Association of Broadcasters and the SAG-AFTRA union.

Louisville Police later apologized for the incident, according to the station, and a spokerson said the video would be reviewed "for potential discipline."

And at WIS-TV Columbia, S.C., reporter Miranda Parnell was hit by a rock, tweeting video as she left the scene, bloodied but still reporting:

"Those who work for local television and radio stations are often putting themselves at personal risk to serve the public interest, and they must be allowed to do their jobs without being threatened or attacked," he added. "I hope that they and all Americans stay safe.”